Sebi settles proceedings with 29 venture capital funds over violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has settled enforcement proceedings with 29 venture capital funds (VCFs) that had failed to liquidate investments after the expiry of their schemes’ tenure.

The settlement was carried out under the Venture Capital Fund Settlement Scheme, 2025, which was introduced to resolve regulatory violations linked to legacy VCFs that continued to hold unliquidated investments beyond their permitted liquidation period.

Gaja Capital, SBI Macquarie, ASK Real Estate, SIDBI SME Venture and Kotak India Venture are among the 29 funds that paid settlement amounts ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 9 lakh.

Sebi said the issue arose after the introduction of the Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) Regulations, 2012, which replaced the earlier Venture Capital Funds Regulations, 1996. While existing VCFs were allowed to continue under the old framework until their schemes were wound up, several funds failed to liquidate investments even after their liquidation period had expired. To address the situation, Sebi amended the AIF framework in 2024 to allow VCFs to migrate to the AIF regime and provided mechanisms to deal with unliquidated assets. However, schemes that continued beyond their liquidation period were considered non-compliant with Regulation 23(1) read with Regulation 17(1) of the erstwhile VCF Regulations.