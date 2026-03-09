Emcure Pharmaceuticals soars 9% in weak market on huge volumes

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price today

The share price of Emcure Pharmaceuticals moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹1,537 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹1,585.50 touched on January 19, 2026.

At 02:27 PM; Emcure Pharmaceuticals was quoting 8 per cent higher at ₹1,521.60, as compared to 2.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as a combined 1.95 million equity shares representing 1 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past one year, Emcure has outperformed the market by zooming 62 per cent, as against 4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. What’s driving Emcure Pharmaceuticals? On March 2, 2026, Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Roche for select products in the nephrology and transplant medicine portfolio. The agreement marks a significant step toward expanding patent access to critical therapies in chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia management, and transplant care across India. Under the agreement, which will be effective April 1, 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche’s established and globally recognised brands in the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

On March 2, 2026, Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Roche for select products in the nephrology and transplant medicine portfolio. The agreement marks a significant step toward expanding patent access to critical therapies in chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia management, and transplant care across India. Under the agreement, which will be effective April 1, 2026, Emcure will distribute Roche's established and globally recognised brands in the nephrology and transplant segment in India.

Emcure is a market leader in anemia management, and together with its subsidiaries, has a strong presence across nephrology and chronic kidney disease segments. Roche's nephrology and transplant portfolio strongly complements Emcure's existing offerings. This strategic alignment enables Emcure to expand its portfolio and bring these important medicines to a wider cross-section of patents across the country. The collaboration is aimed at improving patient access to proven therapies while supporting better anemia management and long-term outcomes for patients with CKD and transplant needs. Meanwhile, in budget, the government earmarked ₹10,000 crore for Bio-Pharma SHAKTI. The government wants to encourage the biosimilars; they want to encourage biologics going forward. The company said they have a strong portfolio of 7 biotherapeutics which it is already marketing, already commercialized and 2 waiting approval, and a couple of more in development.

In the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26); Emcure delivered 20.4 per cent year-on-year revenue growth with a profit of ₹231 crore after one time impact of Labour Code, translating into 48 per cent growth in PAT. Adjusted PAT excluding Labour Code, grew by more than 65 per cent. EBITDA margin expanded by 110 basis points to 19.5 per cent despite investment in new initiatives and impact of Sanofi diabetes in-licensing portfolio, demonstrating the underlying strength and operating leverage that the company has in the business. The quarter saw strong performance across all international businesses along all verticals, which helped Emcure to deliver 24.5 per cent by the way of growth. Europe is seeing strong traction with very strong growth of 29.6 per cent in the quarter, led by ramp-up of base business.