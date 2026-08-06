Sebi to leverage WhatsApp for AI-enabled safe investing awareness campaign

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to use an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled multilingual campaign on WhatsApp and other digital platforms to disseminate verified information on safe investing practices, the identification of fraudulent schemes and investor grievance redressal mechanisms, according to its annual report.

The initiative forms part of the markets regulator's plans for 2026-27. Sebi's agenda for the current financial year will focus on ease of doing business, market deepening, investor empowerment and digital transformation.

The regulator also plans to revamp the Sebi Investor website with an improved user interface, advanced search capabilities and easier access to information. It will modify nomination norms for demat accounts and mutual fund folios to simplify onboarding and the nomination process.