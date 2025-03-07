Sebi to reveal board's 'conflict of interest' to boost transparency: Pandey

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) will soon make public disclosures around the “conflict of interest” of its board to ensure transparency and build trust in the market, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

In his first public address after taking charge of the securities watchdog, the former finance secretary emphasised the need for trust and transparency for all stakeholders.

His predecessor, Madhabi Puri Buch, had come under scrutiny for alleged holdings in offshore funds and owning a stake in an advisory firm, raising questions over Sebi’s objectivity.

“I think the trust and transparency extend to Sebi itself... I think we need to be more transparent, including on various other measures, for example, on the conflict of interest of the board and so on. And we will be coming forward with our own plan to further transparently reveal these conflicts of interest, etc. to the public,” said Pandey, speaking at a summit by MoneyControl.

These comments, however, were not part of the speech copy uploaded on Sebi’s website.

Pandey highlighted the need for regulatory bodies and corporates to uphold the highest standards of governance, disclosures, and ethical practices.

Also Read

Hinting at a change in working style at Sebi, the IAS officer said, “Bold reforms need not be big bang. Many times, small reforms cumulatively are more effective. Going forward, Sebi will use the right mix of both to achieve the objective.”

He added that the regulator will not be looking for maximum regulations and will review older norms.

“The capital market is a dynamic space, so change is imminent, but we will certainly not be looking for maximum regulation, but for optimum regulation. If some statutes are redundant and outdated over the years and not serving any purpose, we are happy to review the same and change them. We are open to ideas on this,” said the chairman.

The new chairman reiterated his mantra of “teamwork, trust, transparency, and technology” within Sebi and cooperation with the industry.

Pandey also called for ease of doing business at all three touchpoints—entry, transacting, and exit.

“FPIs may react to global events and come in and out. Nevertheless, I think domestic institutional investors have stably filled up the gap in many ways. Not to say that FPIs are not important... As we intend to grow at the speed that we are aspiring, we need to have both domestic and foreign capital to support the growth momentum,” said Pandey, adding that Sebi is conscious of the need to create a conducive environment to attract foreign capital.

Pandey also highlighted Sebi’s efforts to foster financial inclusion through market products such as low-value mutual fund SIPs, small and medium REITs, and specialised investment funds.

“The market is not a straight path. In order to ensure that investors are not lost in labyrinths, investor awareness and education are crucial. An informed investor is self-protected,” said the new chairman.