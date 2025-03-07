Home / Markets / News / Sebi warns Nestle India over breach of insider trading regulations

Sebi warns Nestle India over breach of insider trading regulations

The company, which makes Maggi instant noodles, said there was no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities because of the incident

Nestlé India
The Indian arm of Swiss food giant Nestle said its compliance officer received an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Nestle India said on Friday it received a warning from the country's markets regulator for a breach of insider trading regulations "by a designated person of the company."
 
The Indian arm of Swiss food giant Nestle said its compliance officer received an administrative warning letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday. But the firm stopped short of revealing the findings of the letter or the details of the person. 
The company, which makes Maggi instant noodles, said there was no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities because of the incident. 
Nestle India did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. 
 
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

