Home / Markets / News / Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

Sebi tweaks investor charter for brokers to boost consumer protection

The modified charter includes vision, mission, services provided to investors by brokers, various activities of brokers with timelines

SEBI
SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the investor charter for stock brokers in a bid to boost financial consumer protection alongside enhancing financial inclusion and financial literacy.

This came in view of the recent developments in the securities market including introduction of Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and SCORES 2.0 -- a web based centralised grievance redressal system of Sebi.

The modified charter includes vision, mission, services provided to investors by brokers, various activities of brokers with timelines, Dos and Don'ts for investors, grievance redressal mechanism and handling of investor's claims in case of default of a trading member along with the format for investor complaints data to be displayed by brokers on their respective websites and trend of annual disposal of complaints.

The markets regulator has asked brokers to bring the charter to the notice of their clients by disclosing it on their respective websites, making them available at prominent places in the office, and providing a copy of it as a part of account opening kit to the clients, through e-mails/letters.

Also, all the brokers will continue to disclose on their respective websites, the data on complaints received against them or against issues dealt by them and redressal thereof, latest by 7th of succeeding month.

Sebi, in December 2021, issued an investor charter for brokers detailing the services provided to investors, rights of investors, various activities of brokers with timelines, Dos and Don'ts for investors and grievance redressal mechanism among others.

This was aimed at facilitating investor awareness about various activities which an investor deals with, such as opening of account, KYC and in-person verification, complaint resolution, issuance of contract notes and various statements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SEBIStock brokingMarkets

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

