Sebi warns investors against fake messages misusing its name and logo

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning to investors and the general public about fraudulent messages falsely claiming to originate from the regulator. These messages, circulated on various platforms, misuse Sebi’s logo, letterhead, and even the names of its officials, according to a Press Trust of India report.

The regulator said that in some cases, individuals received fake messages from senders impersonating Sebi officials. These included forged documents, such as notices demanding payment of fines on social media to avoid regulatory action.

In certain instances, fraudsters shared fake sale certificates purporting to show the purchase of PACL properties, and even issued bogus certificates citing the use of third-party vendor accounts, Sebi added.

Verify before responding Sebi urged investors to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such communication. “The public is advised to verify communication purported to have been issued by Sebi... from the Sebi website,” the regulator said. Individuals have also been encouraged to remain alert when handling requests for personal information or financial payments claimed to be on Sebi’s behalf. How to confirm authentic Sebi documents Sebi reminded investors that all its official communications—such as orders, letters, show-cause notices, and summons—are assigned unique reference or document identification numbers. “All the orders, official communications and recovery certificates issued by Sebi are available on its website,” the regulator said.