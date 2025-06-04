RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100%

Stocks with long build-upRVNL June futures surged over 7 per cent to ₹435, alongside over 80 per cent increase in open interest. Vodafone Idea stock rose nearly 2 per cent backed by a 76 per cent surge in OI, while Uno Minda gained 3 per cent on the back of 51 per cent rise in OI. Among others Fortis Healthcare and Titagarh were also seeing buying interest in the F&O segment on Wednesday.
Stocks with short build-upAditya Birla Fashion Retail witnessed a hefty 108 per cent jump in OI, while the stock tumbled 10 per cent to ₹77.74 levels. The stock is likely to have witnessed build-up of fresh short positions. The stock is likely to enter F&O ban period as the market-wide limit has soared over 122 per cent, shows data. Stocks that exceed 95 per cent of the market-wide limit enter F&O ban period on the following day. Meaning, fresh positions are not allowed in such stocks, until they exit the ban period. ALSO READ | Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks? That apart, Tata Technologies, Kaynes Technology, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were some of the prominent stocks to witness possible short build-up in today's trading sessions.
Stocks with high Put-Call-Ratio (PCR)Solar Industries PCR ratio stands at 1.5. This ratio implies presence of 3 open positions in Puts for every 2 open bets in Calls. In general, higher PCR indicates a likely positive bias for the underlying stock, as Put writing at particular Strikes tend to act as support levels. Max Financial Services, BPCL, Aarti Industries, Kaynes Technology, Eternal (former Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Marico and Paytm are the other F&O stocks with a PCR ratio in excess of 1.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app