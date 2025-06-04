Home / Markets / News / RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100%

RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100%

NSE F&O data shows that RVNL, Vodafone Idea and Uno Minda are witnessing long build-up of positions; while Aditya Birla Fashion is seeing short build-up.

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
RVNL, Voda Idea, Uno Minda, ABFRL, Mazagon Dock among buzzing stocks in F&O on Wednesday, June 4.
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The futures & options (F&O) market was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, with new entrants Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Uno Minda witnessing significant traction on the buy-side of trade. Both these stocks, along with 7 others were added to F&O segment from June onwards.  The other new stocks in F&O were - Bharat Dynamics, Blue Star, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Fortis Healthcare, Kaynes Technology, Mankind Pharma and Piramal Pharma.  Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that RVNL, Vodafone Idea and Uno Minda witnessed huge long build-up in trades on Wednesday, while the NSE Nifty 50 held mild gains and was up 0.2 per cent around 24,600 levels.  In general, stocks moving up in tandem with a rise in open interest (OI) are said to witness long build-up. Similarly, on the other hand, stocks falling alongside a rise in OI are considered as stocks with short build-up.  ALSO READ | Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold? 

Stocks with long build-up

  RVNL June futures surged over 7 per cent to ₹435, alongside over 80 per cent increase in open interest. Vodafone Idea stock rose nearly 2 per cent backed by a 76 per cent surge in OI, while Uno Minda gained 3 per cent on the back of 51 per cent rise in OI.  Among others Fortis Healthcare and Titagarh were also seeing buying interest in the F&O segment on Wednesday. 

Stocks with short build-up

  Aditya Birla Fashion Retail witnessed a hefty 108 per cent jump in OI, while the stock tumbled 10 per cent to ₹77.74 levels. The stock is likely to have witnessed build-up of fresh short positions. The stock is likely to enter F&O ban period as the market-wide limit has soared over 122 per cent, shows data.  Stocks that exceed 95 per cent of the market-wide limit enter F&O ban period on the following day. Meaning, fresh positions are not allowed in such stocks, until they exit the ban period.  ALSO READ |  Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?  That apart, Tata Technologies, Kaynes Technology, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were some of the prominent stocks to witness possible short build-up in today's trading sessions. 

Stocks with high Put-Call-Ratio (PCR)

  Solar Industries PCR ratio stands at 1.5. This ratio implies presence of 3 open positions in Puts for every 2 open bets in Calls. In general, higher PCR indicates a likely positive bias for the underlying stock, as Put writing at particular Strikes tend to act as support levels.  Max Financial Services, BPCL, Aarti Industries, Kaynes Technology, Eternal (former Zomato), Adani Enterprises, Marico and Paytm are the other F&O stocks with a PCR ratio in excess of 1. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high as global stocks hit record; IRCON, RailTel jump over 12%

Microcap aerospace & defence stock zooms 36% in 2 days; here's why

Why did Techno Electric's share price rise over 3% today? Find out here

Premium

Railway related shares surge up to 13%; what's driving the rally today?

Paytm share price rises 2% after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

Topics :F&O stockF&O StrategiesEquity derivativesderivatives marketderivatives tradingRail Vikas NigamVodafone IdeaUno MindaAditya Birla Fashion and RetailMazagon Dock ShipbuildersMarket trendsstock market trading

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story