Securities market code: Sebi ex-chief warns of investor focus dilution

On the proposal to designate one or more Sebi officers as Ombudsperson, Damodaran said the regulator already has a “fairly elaborate mechanism” to deal with investor grievances. “If it is believed that the mechanism is not measuring up, the logical step would have been to tweak or refine what exists, without creating a new institution in the form of Ombudspersons,” he reckoned, adding that “conceptually, an ombudsperson should not be on the rolls of an organisation”, grievances relating to which are to be addressed. “The expectation of neutrality and impartiality in the functioning of the Ombudsperson could itselfgive rise to challenges if they are insiders,” he averred.