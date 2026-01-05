Competition, pace of store additions to keep DMart under pressure

The company’s SSS growth fell to 6.8 per cent in the second quarter (July–September/Q2) of 2025-26 (FY26) from 8.4 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25). Antique Stock Broking notes that Q2FY26 growth came despite a relatively low base of 5.5 per cent in Q2FY25, with the company typically delivering high single-digit like-for-like growth.

Kotak Securities highlights that the rising proportion of older stores, combined with slow new additions, may weigh on SSS growth. Analysts Garima Mishra and Ishani Swain note that DMart’s older stores continue to increase as a share of total outlets. In 2019-20, 131 of DMart’s 214 stores were over three years old, representing 61 per cent of the total. By FY25, that proportion rose to 68 per cent and may continue climbing unless store expansion accelerates. Mature stores generally generate slower SSS growth as market potential peaks, making new store additions critical.