Steady demand, improving margins remain positive for Marico stock

Operating profit growth is expected to reach double digits on a Y-o-Y basis, which is in line with guidance and better than the mid-single-digit growth in the first half (H1) of FY26. Apart from moderation in input prices, Marico may be able to exploit other margin levers such as margin expansion in Foods, digital-to-consumer (D2C), and higher growth rates in VAHO, which should push earnings up over FY26-FY28.