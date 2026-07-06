Senco Gold rises 6% after strong Q1 update; old gold exchange drives sales

Today's rally was accompanied by a sharp spike in trading volumes, with nearly 2.4 million shares changing hands, compared with just 0.68 million shares traded in the previous session, according to NSE data.

Senco Gold Q1 business update

Senco Gold, in its business update for Q1, said that it has expanded its retail footprint by opening eight showrooms during the April-June quarter, taking its network to 208 outlets. The jewellery retailer said it remains on track to add another 12-15 stores over the remaining three quarters of FY27.

The company opened three company-owned and company-operated (COCO) stores, four franchise outlets and one Sennes showroom during the quarter, even as it closed one outlet, resulting in a net addition of seven stores. The company indicated that future expansion will focus more heavily on the franchise model.