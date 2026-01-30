Sensex, Nifty fall 3% to post worst January in a decade; market cap erodes

Domestic equity markets got off to a rough start in calendar year 2026, recording their weakest January performance in a decade. Both the Sensex and the Nifty fell over 3 per cent each, marking their worst January showing since 2016, when the benchmarks had declined by around 5 per cent.

For the Sensex, this was the weakest return in any calendar month since February 2025, while for the Nifty, it was the poorest since July 2025. Broader markets also came under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 sliding 3.4 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.