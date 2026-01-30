Cupid shares surge 13% on strongest-ever quarterly results, bonus issue

Outlook: FY26 likely to be strongest year for Cupid

The current financial year (FY26) is likely to be the strongest year in terms of financial performance in Cupid’s history, based on the record order book and improving execution, according to Halwasiya.

ALSO READ | Strides Pharma jumps 12% on healthy Q3 operational performance The record order book and multi-year international contracts provide strong earnings visibility and reduce revenue volatility. Cupid may exceed revenue guidance of ₹335 crore for the financial year (FY26) and are likely to achieve the ₹100-crore net profit mark, he said.

Bonus issue

Cupid’s board has authorised a plan to distribute bonus equity shares at a ratio of 4:1. The bonus share issuance is pending necessary approvals from shareholders and regulatory bodies, where applicable.

Technical view

The broader trend remains positive as the stock trades well above the 200-day moving average, reflecting medium-term strength. The relative strength index (RSI) is gradually moving upward from neutral territory, suggesting improving momentum without excessive buying pressure, said Vikas Yadav, technical research analyst at Kedia Advisory.

ALSO READ | Laxmi Organic share price hits record low on weak Q3 operational performace Going forward, immediate support is placed near ₹400–410, while a stronger base exists around ₹370. On the upside, ₹469–480 remains a critical resistance area; a decisive breakout could revive upward momentum. The Moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is close to a bullish crossover, supporting the possibility of a near-term recovery, he added.

About Cupid Ltd

Cupid Limited is a diversified healthcare and consumer products company with a strong global B2B export presence and a rapidly expanding FMCG business. The company is one of the leading supplier of male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and IVD kits, exporting to over 125 countries and working closely with global institutions such as WHO/UNFPA, global funds, MSI, PSI & IDA Foundation.

With disciplined execution and a clear growth strategy, Cupid Limited is evolving into a balanced, globally relevant healthcare and FMCG platform.

The export business remains the company's core strength, supported by multi-year international programs, global certifications, and a proven execution track record.

