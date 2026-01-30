Syrma SGS Technology share price jumps over 10% as Q3 net profit doubles

Syrma SGS Technology share price today

Syrma SGS Technology share price jumped over 11 per cent on Friday as the company's net profit doubled in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 10.76 per cent to the day’s high of ₹802 on the National Stock Exchange.

As of 3:04 PM, Syrma SGS Technology pared gains to trade 5.41 per cent higher at ₹764, as compared to a 0.43 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

So far, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), around 11.4 million shares of Syrma SGS Technology have changed hands. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹14,723.57 crore.

In the last 12 months, Syrma SGS Technology share price has increased 42.37 per cent, as compared to a 8.85 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The scrip is under 'long-term additional surveillance measure'. Why did Syrma SGS Technology share price rise today? Syrma SGS Technology share price gained significantly in Friday’s session as its net profit surged 108 per cent on year to ₹110.3 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹53 crore seen in Q3FY25. The total revenue of Syrma SGS Technology increased 43 per cent on year to ₹1,274.5 crore in the December quarter from ₹895.1 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 67 per cent on year to ₹169.7 crore from ₹101.3 crore.

Check details of Syrma SGS Technology Q3 results According to Syrma SGS Technology, the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) continued to gain significant traction across industrial verticals on both domestic and international export markets. The company wants to expand at the same rate as the industry as the business is still robust. Technical view: Syrma SGS Technology looks positive Technically, Syrma SGS Technology looks positive as the stock has given a breakout from a downward sloping trend line with decent volumes, suggesting a potential up move in the near term, said Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president, technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities.