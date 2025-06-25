Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Inflows into NRI accounts fell to $751 million in April 2025 from $1.07 billion a year ago, but total deposits rose to $165.43 billion, RBI data shows

Abhijit Lele
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $751 million in April 2025 from $1.07 billion in April 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Inflows to NRI deposit schemes rose to $16.16 billion in FY25 from $14.70 billion in FY24.
 
Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $165.43 billion at the end of April 2025, up from $153 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits stood at $164.67 billion in March 2025.
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 

As much as $272 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April 2025, down from $483 million in April 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.08 billion at the end of April 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits recorded an inflow of $376 million in April 2025, compared to $564 million in April 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $101.11 billion in March 2025.
 
NRO deposits saw inflows of $103 million in April 2025, up from $31 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.23 billion in March 2025.
 

Topics : NRI deposit RBI NRI investments

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

