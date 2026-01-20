Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, issue, lot size

As part of the OFS, existing investors, including Flipkart Internet, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, NewQuest Asia Fund IV (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Nokia Growth Partners IV LP, International Finance Corporation, Mirae Asset, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, and Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Kumar Bansal, are expected to offload shares.

The IPO will close on Thursday, January 22, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, January 23, with shares likely to be credited to demat accounts on Tuesday, January 27. The stock is set to debut on the exchanges on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

On Monday, reports indicated that Shadowfax raised ₹856 crore from anchor investors, attracting a mix of domestic and global institutions such as mutual funds, insurers, pension funds, and foreign investors.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Price band and lot size

The price band has been fixed at ₹118–124 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 120 shares, amounting to ₹14,880 at the upper price band.

Of the total issue, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium):

At the last count, Shadowfax’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹130, a premium of ₹6 or 4.84 per cent over the upper end of the price band, according to market observers.