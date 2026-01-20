Stocks to watch today, January 20, 2026: Q3FY26 results, China loan prime rates, coupled with weak global cues are likely to influence benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at 25,597.50, signaling a subdued start for the bourses.

Asian markets were down on Tuesday as weakness in Japan weighed on sentiment after long-dated government bond yields hit fresh highs, while investors remained cautious over renewed US tariff threats linked to Greenland

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent and the Topix slipped 0.58 per cent, with the 40-year government bond yield rising to 4 per cent for the first time.

Markets are also tracking political developments after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signalled plans for a snap election on February 8, adding near-term uncertainty. Elsewhere in the region, South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.92 per cent, and Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.60 per cent. In China, the People’s Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively. Overnight on Wall Street, markets closed marginally lower as investors digested fresh tariff rhetoric from US President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent lower, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped 0.06 per cent each.

List of top stocks to watch today, January 20, 2026: Results today: ITC Hotels, AU SFB, Canara Robeco AMC, Gujarat Gas, IndiaMART, J&K Bank, Persistent Systems, United Spirits LTIMindtree: The IT services firm The IT services firm reported an 11.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated Q3 profit at ₹959.6 crore, impacted by one-time new labour code charges of ₹590.3 crore. Revenue, however, rose 11.6 per cent to ₹10,781 crore, reflecting steady demand traction. Tata Capital: The NBFC posted a strong Q3 performance, with consolidated profit rising 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,264.7 crore. Net interest income increased 20.5 per cent to ₹3,314.8 crore, aided by healthy loan growth.

Bansal Wire Industries: The company posted a 3.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Q3 profit at ₹43.3 crore, with revenue rising 11.3 per cent to ₹1,029 crore. Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The apparel retailer reported a weak Q3, with profit declining 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹38.1 crore and revenue falling 8.3 per cent to ₹411.3 crore. Sanghvi Movers: The company’s Botswana arm received a work order worth $4.3 million from Jindal Energy Botswana, providing visibility to overseas operations. UPL: Its subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for an IPO. The issue will be a complete offer for sale of 3.61 crore equity shares, with UPL proposing to sell 2.81 crore shares.