Shadowfax Technologies makes muted debut, lists at 9% discount; misses GMP

Shadowfax Technologies listing, Shadowfax Technologies share price: Logistics solutions provider Logistics solutions provider Shadowfax Technologies has made a disappointing debut on the Dalal Street amid an otherwise upbeat market. The company's shares opened at ₹112.60 on the NSE, a discount of ₹11.4 or 9.2 per cent from the issue price of ₹124.

On the BSE as well, Shadowfax shares opened at ₹113, a discount of ₹11 or 9 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 4 per cent higher from the listing price.

Shadowfax's debut was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹120.5 in the grey markets. This indicated a grey market discount of ₹3.5 or 3 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO subscription rate According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Shadowfax Technologies IPO received a lacklustre response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 2.72 times. Investors placed bids for 242.38 million equity shares against the 89 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 3.81 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 84 per cent, while the retail investors' portion received 2.31 times the number of bids compared to the shares reserved. Shadowfax Technologies IPO details Shadowfax Technologies successfully raised ₹1,907.27 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a combination of fresh issue of 80.6 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.2 million equity shares.