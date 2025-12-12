Shakti Pumps shares jump 5% on order win; stock soars 19% in 2-sessions

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. rose over 5 per cent on Friday after it won an order worth ₹23.98 crore from the state of Jharkhand for 1,200 solar water pumping systems.

The company's stock rose as much as 5.3 per cent during the day to ₹661.5 per share, a day after the counter surged over 17 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 4.5 per cent higher at ₹655 apiece, compared to a 0.42 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:13 PM.

ALSO READ: Vedanta shares gain as it wins bid for Genjana nickel, chromium, PGE block Shares of the company rose for the second session, rising over 19 per cent in the process, and currently trade 48 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shakti Pumps has a market capitalisation of ₹7,971.51 crore.

Shakti Pumps latest order win Shakti Pumps has secured its second order from the state of Jharkhand, with the Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency awarding a contract for 1,200 solar water pumping systems under Component B of the PM-KUSUM scheme. The order, valued at about ₹23.98 crore including GST , will see the systems deployed across multiple locations in the state, the company said in a statement. ALSO READ: Dividend, bonus, stock-split news put these 7 shares in spotlight next week On Thursday, the pumps & diesel engines maker received a Letter of Empanelment from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for the supply and installation of 16,025 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana/PM-KUSUM B scheme.