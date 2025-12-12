Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Friday after it emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium and PGE block under the Critical Mineral Auctions - Tranche III.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vedanta has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.10 trillion.

Vedanta becomes a successful bidder

Vedanta has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE block under the government’s Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III, according to the exchange filing.

The company said it received the confirmation letter on December 10 after completing the required statutory formalities. Vedanta said the win will further strengthen its portfolio of critical minerals.

The other positive sentiment for the stock came from Vedanta group Chairman Anil Agarwal, on Wednesday, announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan to double its production across zinc, lead, silver, oil & gas, and renewable energy. The development comes on top of Vedanta’s investment of over ₹1.5 trillion in the state. The company said it has contributed nearly ₹3 trillion to the state and national exchequers over the past decade.