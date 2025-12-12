Home / Markets / News / Vedanta shares gain as it wins bid for Genjana nickel, chromium, PGE block

Vedanta shares gain as it wins bid for Genjana nickel, chromium, PGE block

Vedanta shares rose 2 per cent after the company won the Genjana nickel, chromium and PGE block in the latest critical minerals auction

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Friday after it emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium and PGE block under the Critical Mineral Auctions - Tranche III. 
 
The mining company's stock rose as much as 2.25 per cent during the day to ₹541 per share, the biggest intraday ries since December 10 this year. The Vedanta stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹539 apiece, compared to a 0.34 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:17 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Vedanta has a total market capitalisation of ₹2.10 trillion.

Vedanta becomes a successful bidder 

Vedanta has been declared the successful bidder for the Genjana Nickel, Chromium and PGE block under the government’s Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III, according to the exchange filing. 
 
The company said it received the confirmation letter on December 10 after completing the required statutory formalities. Vedanta said the win will further strengthen its portfolio of critical minerals.
 
The other positive sentiment for the stock came from Vedanta group Chairman Anil Agarwal, on Wednesday, announced plans to invest ₹1 trillion in Rajasthan to double its production across zinc, lead, silver, oil & gas, and renewable energy. The development comes on top of Vedanta’s investment of over ₹1.5 trillion in the state. The company said it has contributed nearly ₹3 trillion to the state and national exchequers over the past decade. 
 
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Vedanta informed the stock exchanges that it received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its resolution plan to acquire Incab Industries Limited under the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

Vedanta quarterly performance

Vedanta’s consolidated revenue for Q2FY26 rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹39,218 crore, while Ebitda jumped 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,612 crore, with margins expanding 69 bps to 34 per cent. Profit before exceptional items rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,026 crore. Net debt/Ebitda improved to 1.37x, and the company’s credit rating was reaffirmed at 'AA'.
 
In the first half of FY26, Vedanta reported record revenue of ₹76,652 crore (up 6 per cent Y-o-Y) and Ebitda of ₹22,358 crore (up 8 per cent Y-o-Y). Capex for H1 stood at $0.9 billion, while return on capital employed improved by 347 bps to 26 per cent.
   

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

