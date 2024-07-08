Shalby Ltd's net profit falls 20% in June quarter of FY25; stock slips 7%

Shalby Limited’s stock fell as much as 6.75 per cent at Rs 290 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals. This came after the company announced its quarter one earnings for the fiscal year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

Shalby's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18.2 per cent at Rs 278 crore in Q1FY25 versus Rs 235 crores in Q1FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite growth in the top line, the hospital chain’s profit after tax (PAT) decreased by 20.2 per cent year on year and stood at Rs 16.6 crore from Rs 20.8 crore in Q1FY24.

The hospital’s total expenses grew by 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 258 crore from Rs 207 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shalby Ltd has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,233 crore. The company’s stock price has stayed the same year to date, down marginally by 0.60 per cent, while in the last one year it has shot up by 68.32 per cent.

Shalby Hospitals has a presence in 13 cities spanning 8 states with 12 multispecialty and 4 Shalby Orthopedics Centres of Excellence. Shalby is one of the largest chain of multispecialty hospitals in Western and Central India.

At 02:52 PM; the stock of the company regained some of its intraday losses and was trading 3.52 per cent lower at Rs 300.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison the BSE Sensex fell 0.14 per cent to 79,887 levels.

At present, the shares of the company are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 32.35 times with an earning per share of Rs 9.61, BSE data showed.