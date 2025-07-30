Bank of India shares rise 3% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Bank of India share price today: Shares of public sector lender, Bank of India, gained over 3 per cent on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, logging an intraday high of ₹116.10.

At 9:45 AM, Bank of India shares were trading at ₹115.19, up by 2.69 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading at 24,869.75 level, up by 48 points or 0.19 per cent. At the time of writing this report, around 8.2 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Bank of India Q1FY26 earnings The public sector lender reported a 32.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit levels during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹2,252 crore as compared to ₹1,703 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The growth was primarily driven by a healthy rise in advances to ₹5,65,297 crore, during the quarter under review. While global advances increased by 12.02 per cent, retail advances grew by 19.62 per cent. MSME advances also increased by 17.36 per cent. However, Bank of India experienced a slight decline in its net interest income (NII) to ₹6,068 crore in Q1FY26, down by 3 per cent from ₹6,275 crore reported in the same period of the last financial year. Margins came under pressure as the lender's net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter under review stood at 2.55 per cent, as against 2.61 per cent recorded in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter stood at 2.92 per cent, down from 3.27 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.