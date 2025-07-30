GE Vernova shares hit record high post Q1 results; analysts see more upside

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd hit a life-high as the stock surged to a 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday after its net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year more than doubled, aided by improving margins.

The heavy electrical equipment maker's stock rose 5 per cent to hit an upper circuit of ₹2,597 per share, the biggest intraday gain since July 17 this year. This compares to a 0.02 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 0.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GE Vernova has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,680.92 crore.

GE Vernova Q1 results The company's standalone net profit soared 116.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹291.20 crore, while revenue from operations rose 38.8 per cent to ₹1,330.13 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) also recorded a growth of 116.78 per cent to ₹390.01 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to ₹387.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up 112.73 per cent from ₹182.2 crore in Q1 FY25. The Ebitda margin expanded to 29.1 per cent from 19 per cent a year ago.

The company also reported strong order bookings, which rose 57.28 per cent to ₹1.62 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹1.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts on GE Vernova Q1 earnings The company delivered a significant beat in Q1 FY26, with order inflow and execution rising 57 per cent and 39 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, Nuvama Institutional Equities noted. Operating profit margin (OPM) hit a lifetime high of 29.1 per cent, among the best in the industry, driven by improved gross margins on pricing gains, it said.

Nuvama also sees additional upside from high-voltage direct current (HVDC) opportunities, even as the non-HVDC pipeline continues to grow at 7-8 per cent. The brokerage expects a 30-35 per cent CAGR in order inflow and revenue over FY25-FY28, with OPM stabilising at 20-21 per cent by FY27-FY28 on the back of a 30 per cent export mix. The brokerage has raised its FY26/FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 6 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. The target price was revised upward to ₹3,000 from ₹2,250, and it maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.