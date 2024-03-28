Home / Markets / News / Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

Shares of chemicals firm PCBL shoot up 5% on warrant issue worth Rs 488 cr

Phillips Carbon Black Limited's stock was trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 277 in early trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of chemical manufacturing firm PCBL rose up to 5 per cent on the Indian bourses in Thursday’s intraday deals. Phillips Carbon Black Limited's stock was trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 277 in early trade. 

This comes after the company informed the exchanges on Wednesday that its board on March 27, 2024 approved issuance of up to 1 lakh 60 thousand warrants of the company at a price of Rs. 280 per warrant. The warrants bought by Rainbow Investments Limited, Quest Capital Markets Limited and Stel Holdings Limited on preferential basis amount to Rs. 448 crores. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The warrant sale is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, appropriate sanctions and permissions including approval of the members' of the company,” PCBL said in a filing. 

Stock warrants are financial instruments that give the holder the right to buy a specific number of shares of a company's stock at a predetermined price within a specified time frame. Warrants can provide potential benefits to investors if the price of the underlying stock rises above the exercise price, allowing them to buy the stock at a discount.

In the quarter ending December 2023, PCBL reported a net profit of Rs 147.98 crore, representing a 52 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

During the same period, consolidated revenue from operations surged by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,656.76 crore.

PCBL's revenue from black carbon witnessed a 21 percent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 1614.96 crore in Q3FY24. Additionally, revenue from the power segment experienced a 32 percent year-on-year rise, amounting to Rs 49.59 crore in the October-to-December quarter.

On the BSE, the company’s stock had hit a 52 week high of Rs 343.25 on 08 February 2024. PCBL share has rallied 7.41 per cent year to date and by 63 per cent in the last six months. It is currently trading at price to equity multiple of 21 times, shows data. 

PCBL is one of the biggest carbon black manufacturer in India and a strong global player with a significant customer base in 50 countries.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on Mar 22: Bharat Dynamics, IT stocks, Prestige, L&T, PCBL

Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Sun Pharma, Lupin, NTPC, PCBL, Care Ratings

PCBL rallies 6% on securing two patents; stock up 80% since April

Philips Carbon Black to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

PCBL board okays buyout of Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

IDFC First Bank slips 3% after over 2% equity change hands in block deals

FTSE Russell defers India's inclusion in govt bond index due to taxation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty atop 22,300; financials lead

Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, NHPC, Dr Reddy's, Biocon, REC, GOCL Corp

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto signal downtrend on charts: Here's how to trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksPhillips Carbon BlackMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story