Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, NHPC, Dr Reddy's, Biocon, REC, GOCL Corp

Stocks to watch on March 28: The Indian benchmark indices are looking at volatile start yet again on Thursday tracking uneven global trends. At 07:30 AM, the Gift Nifty futures were up 5 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 22,172.

On Thursday morning, markets in Asia are giving mixed signals with Japan's Nikkei 225 losing 1 per cent trading below 40,400 levels, and the broad based Topix slipping by 1.16 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.25 per cent. However, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures shot up by 0.11 per cent.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes ended their three day losing streak with fresh highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 1.22 per cent and the S&P 500, surging 0.86 per cent. Whereas the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite saw moved up by 0.51 per cent.

Stocks that may see action today:

Maruti Suzuki India: The leading car manufacturer in the country has announced that its board has appointed Partho Banerjee to lead the marketing and sales function, effective April 1. Banerjee, currently serving as the head of services, will assume this new role.

NHPC: The board has granted approval for borrowing Rs 6,100 crore from the market in instalments for the fiscal year 2025. Additionally, it has given preliminary approval for the closure of the Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric project in Manipur, pending government approval.



Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharmaceutical company has forged an exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India to promote and distribute SHIPL's vaccine brands, including well-established paediatric and adult vaccines, throughout India.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Adani Power has awarded a contract valued at Rs 4,000 crore to Bharat Heavy Electricals for the establishment of a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh.

Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has obtained approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, for its formulation, Liraglutide. This approval was secured through its European partner, Zentiva.

REC: State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved a borrowing limit of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, including Rs 1,45,000 bonds and term loans, Rs 5000 crore of short-term loans and Rs 10,000 crore of commercial papers.

Cyient: The engineering and technology solutions firm has entered into a strategic partnership with Deutsche Aircraft, a German original equipment manufacturer. Under this collaboration, the companies will work together on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) of the rear fuselage section for the 40-seater D328eco regional turboprop aircraft.

Zydus Lifesciences: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has recently conducted an inspection at the SEZ Onco Injectable manufacturing plant located in Ahmedabad. This inspection, focused on current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), took place from March 18 to 27.

GOCL Corp: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Squarespace Infra City, Hyderabad, for the monetization of approximately 264.50 acres of land located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

LIC: The insurer has lodged appeals with tax authorities in Ahmedabad and Bangalore regarding specific GST demands.

Tata Elxsi: In collaboration with Dräger, a global leader in medical and safety technology, Tata Elxsi has announced plans to drive innovation in critical care within India.