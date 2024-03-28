Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty atop 22,200; Bajaj twins shine

Stock market updates on March 28, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices displayed strength in intra-day deals on Thursday, the last trading day of the week and month, backed by buying in IT and financial shares. Tomorrow, Friday, markets will be closed on account of Good Friday holiday.
The S&P BSE Sensex quoted with a gain of over 300 points at 73,300 levels. The Nifty 50 was seen trading atop 22,200 levels.
The Nifty so far in March has gained 0.6 per cent, and has rallied 27.4 per cent for the financial year FY24. ALSTO READ: BS Manthan 2024: Ace investor Shankar Sharma on equity market bull run and more Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top perfromers, up nearly 2 per cent each after RBI said relaxed the norms on investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for banks and NBFCs. Wipro, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys and Power Grid were the other notable movers. On the other hand, Maruti was down 1 per cent after the company announced a rejig in its top management.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.7 per cent.
Global mood
In Asia this morning, Nikkei slipped 1.3 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan declined 0.5 per cent each. Hang Seng and Shanhgai too were marginally in red.
Overnight in the US, benchmark indices snapped their 3-day losing streak and ended with notable gains ahead of the much anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data on Friday. Dow Jones rallied over 1 per cent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.
ICICI Securities sheds 3% after getting shareholder nod for delisting
India's ICICI Securities has secured shareholders' nod to delist its stock, the brokerage said in the early hours of Thursday, paving the way to merge with parent and majority shareholder ICICI Bank.
About 71.9 per cent of the brokerage's minority shareholders voted in favour of delisting, exceeding the regulatory requirement of a two-thirds majority for a resolution to pass.
Nifty Realty, Auto drag; PSBs hold strength
Smallcap index outperforms with 0.7% jump
Dr Reddy's, Power Grid, SBI lead largecap gainers
Apollo Hospital, Britannia additional drags on Nifty
Heatmap: Maruti, Titan, M&M top underperformers on Sensex
Opening Bell: Nifty moves to 22,177
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 170 points
Pre-Open: Nifty holds 22,150
Pre-Open: Sensex off to higher start
Currency Alert: Rupee appreciates 6 paise
CRISIL SME Tracker: Textile revenue to rebound after 2 years of contraction
The cotton prices are likely to remain stable as cotton consumption continues to be lower than production, supporting the cost competitiveness of the cotton textile value chain.
Robeco, Lombard Odier among buyers of new Adani Green Energy's bond sale
Adani Green and associated firms raised $409 million this month in the conglomerate's first debt sale since a damaging short-seller report last year.
Co-working space provider BHIVE eyes IPO at issue size of Rs 500 cr by 2025
Backed by Blume Ventures, BHIVE expanded into the Mumbai-Pune region, securing office space at Adani's tower in BKC with an investment of Rs 25 crore.
China's property crisis ripples through banks as bad loan ratios creep up
Bank of Communications Co. reported Wednesday that its property bad loan ratio jumped to 4.99 per cent at the end of last year from 2.8 per cent a year earlier.
In a relief to banks and NBFCs, Reserve Bank of India modifies AIF norms
RBI said that its regulated entities (REs) will now be required to make provisioning only to the extent of the amount invested by the AIF scheme in the debtor company and not the entire investment.
BS Manthan: Reforms momentum will continue, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
From tariffs and Centre-state relations to how she unwinds, Sitharaman covered a vast ground at BS summit; Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke on the steps towards India becoming a product nation.
Maruti Suzuki India rejigs top deck, heads of several verticals changed
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday announced a reshuffle in the top ranks. Shashank Srivastava, who currently heads the marketing and sales division in the company, will be a member of the executive committee beginning April 1. Partho Banerjee, who currently heads the service division, will take his place, MSIL told BSE.
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 22,180, hints at a quiet start
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei down over 1% in mixed trade