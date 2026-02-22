Household equity ownership rises by ₹10 trillion during April-December

The sharp rise in household equity ownership since the Covid-19 pandemic reflects a structural shift in Indian savings behaviour. With interest rates on traditional savings instruments remaining relatively low for much of the post-pandemic period, households increasingly turned to equities in search of higher real returns.
At the same time, households have shown a growing preference for indirect equity exposure via mutual funds, even as direct equity ownership has seen periodic volatility.
While overall domestic institutional investor (DII) ownership rose to 19 per cent, the share of individual investors declined marginally in the December quarter, falling 25 basis points sequentially to a three-year low of 9.3 per cent. The estimates are based on quarterly changes in the value of individual holdings in NSE-listed companies, adjusted for net fresh investments.