Household equity ownership rises by ₹10 trillion during April-December

Domestic household equity holdings rose by around ₹10 trillion during the first nine months of financial year 2026 (9MFY26), taking the cumulative accretion since April 2020 to nearly ₹57 trillion, according to the National Stock Exchange of India’s Market Pulse report.

Total household holdings in Indian equities increased by ₹3.4 trillion during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the report said. These holdings include both direct shareholdings and investments routed through mutual funds.

Overall household equity holdings have now climbed close to ₹88 trillion, reflecting an annualised growth rate of 34.2 per cent since March 2020, according to the report.

The sharp rise in household equity ownership since the Covid-19 pandemic reflects a structural shift in Indian savings behaviour. With interest rates on traditional savings instruments remaining relatively low for much of the post-pandemic period, households increasingly turned to equities in search of higher real returns.

At the same time, households have shown a growing preference for indirect equity exposure via mutual funds, even as direct equity ownership has seen periodic volatility.