Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; Clean Max Enviro IPO opens today

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on February 20, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures indicate a favourable start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE updates

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 8:19 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, February 20, 2026: Indian equity markets are set to start the week’s first trading session on a positive note, supported by firm trends in GIFT Nifty and improving global risk sentiment after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. 
At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 115 points higher at 25,699, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets. 
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Monday despite lingering tariff uncertainty after Trump said over the weekend that he would raise global tariffs to 15 per cent from 10 per cent. The announcement followed the Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated a significant portion of his trade measures enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. 
In the region, South Korea’s Kospi extended its rally for a third consecutive session, surging 1.7 per cent to a record high. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.17 per cent in early trade.  Markets in China, and Japan remained closed for public holidays. 
On Friday, Wall Street’s major indices ended higher, supported by gains in Alphabet Inc., Amazon, and other heavyweight stocks following the Supreme Court’s decision. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.69 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.90 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced, gaining 0.47 per cent.

Markets recap

On Friday, February 20, the BSE Sensex ended at 82,814.71, up 316.57 points or 0.38 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 quoted at 25,571.25, up 116.90 points or 0.46 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹947.57 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,479.99 crore on February 20.

IPO today

The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today, as in the mainline segment, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO open for public subscription today, while Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO enters the second day of its subscription window. 
The SME segment is also set to see the opening of three public offerings, including Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO, Mobilise App Lab IPO, and Kiaasa Retail IPO.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded lower on Monday. Brent crude was down 1.05 per cent at $71.01 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 1.22 per cent lower at $65.67 per barrel.

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's new lending curbs on bank funding seen squeezing trading firms

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian central bank's curbs on bank funding for proprietary trading could spur trading firms to shift business offshore and may force smaller players to shut down, executives and analysts said. READ MORE
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG makers looks volume-based growth in FY27 with Ebitda improvements

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Leading fastmoving consumer goods (FMCG) companies expect volumedriven growth to take centre stage in the next fiscal year, supported by easing inflation and stable commodity prices that have begun to ease pressure on margins. READ MORE
 

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Markets may remain vulnerable to intermittent bouts of volatility'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Indian equity markets are poised for a steady-to-positive start, as reflected by firm trends in GIFT Nifty amid improving global risk sentiment after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Although he subsequently signed an executive order imposing a fresh 10–15 per cent global tariff—effectively resetting tariffs on Indian exports to around 10 per cent for now—the broader backdrop remains cautious. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran continue to influence crude oil prices, while President Trump’s remarks about potentially exploring alternative legal routes to advance his tariff agenda reintroduce policy uncertainty. While near-term sentiment has improved, markets may remain vulnerable to intermittent bouts of volatility as geopolitical and trade developments evolve."

Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a Sebi registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Netweb Tech, IDBI Bank showing steady bullish trend; trading strategy here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking, has shared his trading strategies for Netweb Tech and IDBI Bank. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets to stay volatile on Trump tariff decision: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Domestic macroeconomic data, monthly F&O expiry and global developments following US President Donald Trump's tariff hike after the Supreme Court verdict are likely to keep equity markets volatile this week, analysts said. Besides, the trading activity of foreign investors, developments between the US and Iran, movements in crude oil prices and global monetary signals will also guide market movement during the week, they added. READ MORE
 

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs derailed: Impact on stock market, trade, dollar, gold, silver

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Global financial markets are likely to react on Monday, to the US Supreme Court’s order that struck down broad “reciprocal” tariffs imposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. On the other hand, imposing fresh 15 per cent global tariff on imports from all countries, President Trump, analysts said, has effectively reset the interim US-India trade arrangement. READ MORE

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices traded lower on Monday. Brent crude was down 1.05 per cent at $71.01 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 1.22 per cent lower at $65.67 per barrel.
 

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO corner

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today, as in the mainline segment, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO open for public subscription today, while Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO enters the second day of its subscription window.
 
The SME segment is also set to see the opening of three public offerings, including Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO, Mobilise App Lab IPO, and Kiaasa Retail IPO.
 

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Monday despite lingering tariff uncertainty after Trump said over the weekend that he would raise global tariffs to 15 per cent from 10 per cent. The announcement followed the Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated a significant portion of his trade measures enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.
 
 
In the region, South Korea’s Kospi extended its rally for a third consecutive session, surging 1.7 per cent to a record high. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.17 per cent in early trade.

7:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets recap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Earlier on Friday, February 20, the BSE Sensex ended at 82,814.71, up 316.57 points or 0.38 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 quoted at 25,571.25, up 116.90 points or 0.46 per cent.
 

7:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
 
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

