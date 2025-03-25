Home / Markets / News / Shri Ahimsa Naturals day 1 update; subscription reaches 52%, GMP up 8%

Shri Ahimsa Naturals is available at a price band of ₹ 113 - ₹119 per share, and a lot size of 1,200 shares

IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, which opened for subscription today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has received a decent response from investors so far. The data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that the ₹50.02 crore SME offering has been subscribed to nearly 52 per cent till around 2:46 PM on Tuesday.
 
The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.51 times and the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 1.4 times. On the other hand, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota received zero bids so far. 
Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details
Shri Ahimsa Naturals has set the price band in the range of ₹113 to ₹119 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares worth ₹1,35,600 and in multiples thereafter. 
 
The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 4.2 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹50.02 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 19.99 lakh aggregating to ₹23.79 crore.  
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals were commanding a grey market premium of ₹10, or 8.4 per cent, above the issue price of ₹199, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
  The public offering will remain available for subscription till Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. The company is likely to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Cameo Corporate Service is the registrar for the issue. Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book-running lead manager of the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO. 
  
About Shri Ahimsa Naturals
Incorporated in October 1990, Jaipur-based Shri Ahimsa Naturals is engaged in the extraction, manufacturing, of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural, Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Crude Caffeine along with trading of other herbal extracts. Its products are used in the food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. It processes crude caffeine procured from multiple decaffeination plants situated at Vietnam, Mexico, etc.
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

