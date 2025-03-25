Shri Ahimsa Naturals day 1 update; subscription reaches 52%, GMP up 8%

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, which opened for subscription today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has received a decent response from investors so far. The data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that the ₹50.02 crore SME offering has been subscribed to nearly 52 per cent till around 2:46 PM on Tuesday. The initial public offering (IPO) of, which opened for subscription today, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, has received a decent response from investors so far. The data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that the ₹50.02 crore SME offering has been subscribed to nearly 52 per cent till around 2:46 PM on Tuesday.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 0.51 times and the non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 1.4 times. On the other hand, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota received zero bids so far.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

Shri Ahimsa Naturals has set the price band in the range of ₹113 to ₹119 per share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares worth ₹1,35,600 and in multiples thereafter.

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals were commanding a grey market premium of ₹10, or 8.4 per cent, above the issue price of ₹199, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. The public offering will remain available for subscription till Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. The company is likely to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 4.2 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹50.02 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) of 19.99 lakh aggregating to ₹23.79 crore.

Cameo Corporate Service is the registrar for the issue. Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book-running lead manager of the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Incorporated in October 1990, Jaipur-based Shri Ahimsa Naturals is engaged in the extraction, manufacturing, of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural, Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Crude Caffeine along with trading of other herbal extracts. Its products are used in the food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. It processes crude caffeine procured from multiple decaffeination plants situated at Vietnam, Mexico, etc.