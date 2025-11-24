Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HG Infra jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order

HG Infra jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order

The buying on the counter came after the company, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, was declared as an L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for a metro viaduct

HG Infra share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

H.G. Infra Engineering shares jumped 5.4 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹911 per share. At 9:19 AM, H.G. Infra Engineering’s share price was trading 5.22 per cent higher at ₹909 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.16 per cent at 85,370.55.

Why did H.G. Infra shares rise in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company, jointly with Kalpataru Projects International, was declared as an L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for a metro viaduct. 
 
“We wish to inform you that HG Infra Engineering Limited (the company or HGINFRA), jointly with Kalpataru Projects International Limited, has been declared as L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited in a Joint Venture bidding,” the filing read. 
 
 
Under the contract, the JV between HG Infra and Kalpataru Projects International will design and construct an elevated metro viaduct of length 20.527 km between UG Ramp and Balkum Naka, including depot approach viaduct and three special spans for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Project.  ALSO READ | Sical Logistics shares up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal 
A metro viaduct is a type of bridge, typically consisting of a series of uniform spans supported by columns, designed to carry a metro line over land, obstacles like rivers or other roads, or low-lying terrain. In the context of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Project, the term refers to the elevated structure for the metro line, a recent project award for which involves designing and constructing a 20.527 km viaduct between the underground ramp and Balkum Naka. 
 
HG Infra has a 40 per cent share, and Kalpataru Projects International Limited has a 60 per cent share in the JV for the project. The project is valued at ₹1,415 crore and has to be completed within 36 months. 
 
HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. HG Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects.

More From This Section

global stocks

Global stocks rise as traders raise bets on December Fed rate cut

Stock to Watch, November 24, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 24: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico

Stock Recommendations by Angel One

Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets; check target price, stop-loss

ipo lock in

₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week

BSE, Stock Markets

The global dash: World's market sprint, India still at the starting blockpremium

Topics : HG Infra Engineering Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon