Stocks to Watch today, Nov 24: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico

Stocks to Watch Today, November 24, 2025: Indian markets are set for a positive start on Monday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 82 points higher at 26,160.

Overnight, US equities advanced after the head of the New York Federal Reserve signalled openness to a possible interest rate cut in December. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.08 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.98 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.88 per cent.

On Friday, New York Fed President John Williams indicated that the central bank could lower its policy rate from current levels, arguing that softening in the labour market now poses a greater risk to the US economy than elevated inflation.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In Asia, markets opened higher, mirroring Wall Street's strength. Last seen, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.15 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.14 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.21 per cent. Japan's markets were shut today for a public holiday. Here are key stocks to watch today, November 24, 2025: Results today: Siemens Energy India, and Supreme Infrastructure India will release quarterly earnings today. HUL: Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (KWIL), an Indian ice cream and frozen desserts company, has announced the formation of its board of directors, a move preceding its demerger from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

HG Infra Engineering: The company, along with Kalpataru Projects International, was declared as an L-1 bidder by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation in a Joint Venture bidding. The project is worth ₹1,415 crore. Rites: The company, for the first time, will export in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa from the end of this fiscal year. SpiceJet: The airline The airline resumed all its online services , including web check-in, payment systems, and manage-booking features, after a technical glitch on Sunday disrupted its website and digital platforms. Aurobindo Pharma: According to the company's CFO, S Subramanian, Aurobindo Pharma is currently incurring a loss at its China-based facility and expects the plant to achieve break-even by the end of the fiscal year.

Tata Power: The company executed the shareholders' agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation for the development of the 1125 MW Dorjilung Hydro Power Project in Bhutan at a cost of ₹13,100 crore. RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for a railway project worth over ₹180 crore. Tata Chemicals: The company will invest ₹135 crore towards the expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Mithapur. Additionally, it will also invest ₹775 crore towards the expansion of precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.