Signature Global shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, March 21, 2025, as the scrip zoomed as much as 7.82 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,201.80 per share.

The rise came after the company said that it has acquired 8.39 acres of land at Sector 37D, Gurugram, Haryana, near Dwarka Expressway at a cost of ₹282.42 crore,with the sale deed executed on Thursday, March 20.

The company expects to develop approximately 2 million square feet on this newly acquired land.

Signature Global plans to launch a project on this land by the end of the next financial year (2025-26) and anticipates generating a total revenue of around ₹3,200 crore, it said.

"Gurugram's housing market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, with Dwarka Expressway emerging as India's fastest-growing real estate corridor. According to a recent CREDAI-Colliers-LiasesForas report, housing prices here have surged by a record 58 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by seamless connectivity, robust infrastructure, and strong investment potential. Strategically located between Delhi and Gurugram, the corridor offers unparalleled access to key business hubs, the airport, and an expanding metro network. Among the standout locations, sector 37D has rapidly become a key investment hotspot. Given the success of our past projects, we are confident that our upcoming development in this sector will receive an overwhelming response upon launch," said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global.

The company already holds a considerable 45.1-acre land bank in Gurugram’s Sector 37D, also known as DXP Estate, where it is developing both multi-story and low-rise residential units.

In the first nine months of 2024-25, Signature Global added around 2.9 million square feet of saleable area in this strategic location.

The company is also advancing construction on its flagship residential project, 'De-luxe DXP,' located along the Dwarka Expressway.

In September 2024, the company awarded a ₹1,144 crore construction contract for the project to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

Till date, Signature Global has delivered 13.5 million square feet of residential area and currently has a strong pipeline of around 46 million square feet across its upcoming and ongoing projects, which are slated for execution over the next 2-3 years.

About Signature Global

Signature Global is among the leading real estate development companies in India. Initially established as a key player in affordable housing, the company is now broadening its scope by focusing towards the premium and mid-housing segment, with a strong focus on quality execution, value creation, reliability, and adherence to global standards.

In FY24, Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹7,270 crore and reported a sales CAGR of 62 per cent from FY21 to FY24. The company projects sales of ₹10,000 crore and ₹3,800 crore of revenue recognition in FY25.

At 12:00 PM, Signature Global share was trading 3.50 per cent higher at ₹1,153.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 76,850.94 levels.