Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows muted open for India markets; Asia Pacific mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock markets are likely to open on a muted note, amid mixed global cues on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 21, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by global market moves amid US trade tariff concerns. Investors will also be keeping an eye on developments around negotiations for the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, discussions for which are scheduled to start next week, apart from the trading activities of foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
FIIs net bought Indian equities worth Rs 3,239.14 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,136.02 crore during the session.
At 6:34 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,221.50, around 20 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
The BSE Sensex climbed 1.19 per cent to settle at 76,348.06, in the previous session, while the Nifty50 ended 1.24 per cent higher at 23,190.65.
Meanwhile, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, the market successfully cleared the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) level and the 23,000/75,700 resistance zone, which is largely positive. Additionally, it formed a bullish candle on daily charts, supporting a further uptrend from the current levels.
"We believe that the overall market sentiment is bullish, but buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders. In the near future, 23,100/ 76,000 and 23,000/ 75,700 or (the 50-day SMA) will be key support zones, while 23,300/76,500 and 23,400/ 76,800 could serve as key resistance areas for day traders. However, if the market falls below 23,000/75,700, sentiment could change. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he said.Also Read: Key India-US trade negotiations next week to finalise BTA contours
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to raise the investment threshold for granular ownership disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore, according to people in the know. The move is aimed at boosting FPI sentiment and aligning the limit — set in 2023 — with market growth. The decision is likely to be made at Sebi’s upcoming board meeting on March 24. READ MORE
Sepaarately, Sebi on Thursday said that, starting immediately, reports related to certain exemptions in share acquisitions under the 'Takeover Regulations' can be submitted through both email and the newly-introduced intermediary portal. This dual submission system will remain in place until May 14, 2025, after which only the online portal will be used for these filings, Sebi said in a circular. READ MORE
Further, Sebi on Thursday proposed changes to norms for the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform and the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform in a bid to boost liquidity in the corporate bond market and improve transparency.
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) and Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) will open for subscription on Friday, March 21, while Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) will enter Day 2 of its subscription window.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech sector funds: Stay invested if you have risk appetite, 7-year horizon
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technology sector funds have experienced notable challenges in recent months. Over the three-month period ending March 19, these funds recorded an average decline of 18.6 per cent, marking the sharpest drop among all equity funds, as reported by Value Research.
Shibani Kurian, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Research at Kotak Mutual Fund, attributed this downturn to short-term uncertainties driven by a subdued global growth outlook, trade tariffs, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank to hire independent firm to probe derivatives discrepancies
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank announced on Thursday that its board has resolved to engage an independent professional firm to carry out an extensive investigation into the discrepancies identified within its derivative portfolio.
The appointed firm will evaluate the accuracy and implications of the accounting treatment applied to derivative contracts, ensuring compliance with existing accounting standards. Furthermore, it will identify any shortcomings, determine accountability, and address the issues comprehensively. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electrci clarifies registration backlog; says sales remain 'strong'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric today clarified that its sales figures for February 2025 are accurate and the discrepancy with the Vahaan vehicle registration portal is due to ongoing negotiations with with vehicle registration vendors.
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, March 21: IndusInd, Manappuram Fin, Bajaj Fin, JSW Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US-based private equity (PE) giant Bain Capital said that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Manappuram Finance to acquire joint control of India’s second-largest gold financier, by purchasing an 18 per cent stake in the company for ₹4,385 crore. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: FIIs; Gold at record; FTSE rejig; Grand Continent Hotels IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets are projected to witness net inflows ranging between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion today, March 21, as 14 companies are slated to join the FTSE All-World Index. This addition is part of the global index provider's semi-annual update, which will take effect after market hours.
The stocks set to be incorporated into the FTSE Index include 360 ONE WAM, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Bajaj Housing Finance, Blue Star, BSE, Central Depository Services (India), Crisil, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Fortis Healthcare, IndusInd Bank, Kaynes Technology India, National Aluminium, and Premier Energies. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggest 'Bull Call Spread' on Nifty50
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A trendline breakout above 23100 was seen on Thursday, indicating a short-term reversal in the technical structure.
The breakout has the potential to propel Nifty towards the next major supply area at around 23600, which is derived from the 38.2 per cent. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's derivative strategy on Nifty Bank by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy BANKNIFTY (27-March Expiry) 50000 CALL at Rs 323 simultaneously sell 50500 CALL at Rs 160
7:38 AM
South Korea’s Kospi was behind by 0.13 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was lower by 0.62 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, tracking losses on Wall Street as uncertainty around the US economy continued to weigh on global equities.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.49 per cent and the Topix added 0.68 per cent, after the country's headline inflation rose 3.7 per cent year on year in February, easing from a two-year high of 4 per cent seen in January.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.53 per cent and mainland China's CSI 300 dragged 0.19 per cent.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street declines
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the US failed to extend Wednesday’s Federal Reserve-fueled rally on Thursday.
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 7:27 AM IST