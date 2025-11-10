Balrampur, Dhampur: Sugar stocks gain up to 7% as govt clears 1.5MT exports

Sugar stocks: Shares of sugar manufacturers zoomed by up to 7 per cent on the NSE in Monday's intraday trade after the government approved sugar exports and removed duties on a key by-product.

Among others, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, and EID Parry India also rose by up to 5 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,633.80 levels, up by 141.50 points or 0.56 per cent.

Here's why sugar stocks are rising: The rally in sugar stocks comes after the government cleared the exports of 1.5 million tonnes of sugar for the 2025-26 sugar season, which began in October. The move opens up an export window for sugar manufacturers at a time when the industry has been under pressure from weak domestic earnings. Additionally, the Union Food Ministry has announced to remove the 50 per cent export duty on molasses. In a letter dated November 7 to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi outlined steps to protect the interests of sugarcane growers. “For the current sugar season also, the central government has decided to allow the export of 15 lakh tonnes of sugar, and the 50% export duty on molasses has been removed,” Joshi said.