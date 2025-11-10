3 technical reasons why Nifty Smallcap is underperforming today; may dip 5%

Secondly, the Nifty registered a close below its super trend line on the daily chart on Friday. As a result of which, the trend line indicator now suggests that the short-term trend is likely to remain negative as long as the index sustains below 17,427 levels. Whereas the short-term averages - 50-DMA and 20-DMA at 17,089 and 17,200 are likely to act as intermediate hurdles.Further, the Nifty SmallCap index is seen struggling around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at 17,117 for the last many weeks. Consistent trade below the same, raises the probability of the SmallCap index falling towards the 50-WMA, which stands at 16,515, and in the bear-case scenario towards the weekly trend line support at 16,130 - this implies a downside risk of 5.3 per cent from current levels.On the other hand, the monthly chart shows presence of near support for the Nifty SmallCap index around the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at 16,790. The index has been holding above the 20-MMA since the breakout in May 2025.