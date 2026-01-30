Silver crashes ₹92,000 from peak in just 1 day: Should you bet on gold now?

Silver futures, which touched a peak of ₹4.2 lakh a kg on Thursday, fell 22% to ₹3.27 lakh in a day. Gold also weakened by 15%, but silver lost more. Are we seeing a 1980s redux?

premium On Thursday, the benchmark March silver contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) touched a record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg.