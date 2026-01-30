Silver crashes ₹92,000 from peak in just 1 day: Should you bet on gold now?

Along with silver, gold prices also dropped sharply on Friday, weakening by more than ₹21,500 from its peak. On the MCX, the benchmark February gold contract had hit an all-time high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams on Thursday. On Friday, it touched an intraday low of ₹1,54,157 – a fall of ₹26,622 (14.72 per cent) over the previous day.
On Comex, gold fell from a peak of $5,586.20 by $636 (11.38 per cent) to $4,950 per ounce.
How much can gold and silver fall now?
The fall has unsettled investors. The key question now is whether gold and silver have already peaked, or whether there is still room for another leg up. Experts are advising caution.