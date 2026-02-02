Larsen & Toubro gains 3%; what's driving capital goods stock on Monday?

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price today

Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 3 per cent at ₹3,930, erasing its entire Sunday’s losses, on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals.

The stock price of the capital goods company had declined 3 per cent to ₹3,813, against its Friday’s close of ₹3,933.45 on the BSE on Sunday in Budget Day's trading session.

What’s driving L&T stock price on Monday? The Budget maintains a strong capex-led growth focus, with FY27BE capital expenditure budgeted at ₹12.21 trillion, up 11.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and capex-to-GDP held steady at 3.1 per cent. Key measures include extension of customs duty exemptions for nuclear power projects (till 2030–35), critical mineral processing, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and solar glass inputs. The government also proposed a new Construction & Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) scheme and announced seven high-speed rail corridors across major economic routes. According to ICICI Securities, the Budget is structurally positive for the capital goods sector, reinforcing multi-year demand visibility. Duty exemptions lower project and manufacturing costs, supporting faster scale-up in nuclear, storage and renewable-linked equipment. The proposed CIE scheme aids domestic manufacturing, technology upgradation and import substitution in high-value construction equipment.

Meanwhile, sustained capex growth and the identification of seven high-speed rail corridors enhance medium- to long-term order inflows for EPC, railways, power transmission, defence and core capital goods players like L&T, BHEL,KSB, Kilburn etc, the brokerage firm said in a note. Brokerages view on L&T Securing order inflow over and above the guidance range speaks of the diversity of the company's operations. Analysts at ICICI Securities believe given the backlog growth and pick up in execution there remains a strong revenue growth over the medium term. With continued focus on improvement of overall return ratios and aspiration of 18 per cent ROE by 2026E looks probable. The brokerage firm maintains BUY rating with target of ₹5,030 (SoTP based).