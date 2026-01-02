Silver Touch zooms 77% in 17 days; why smallcap stock hit new high today?

Share price of Silver Touch Technologies today

Shares of Silver Touch Technologies (Silver Touch) touched a record high of ₹1,247, as they soared 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company announced sub-division of face value of equity shares and bonus issue plan.

In the past 17 trading days, the stock price of this smallcap company has zoomed 77 per cent from a level of ₹706.30 on December 9, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 12:34 PM; Silver Touch share was quoting 11 per cent higher at ₹1,222, as compared to 0.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with combined nearly 1 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Silver Touch Technologies to consider stock split Silver Touch has informed stock exchanges that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled for January 16, 2026 to consider and approve the issue of bonus equity shares, sub-division (split) of shares, increase in authorized share capital and other agenda items. Currently, the face value of the company stands at ₹10. The stock split is done to infuse liquidity and to make shares affordable for various investors who could not buy the shares of that company before due to high prices. On the fundamental side, there is no change owing to this development.

When a company declares a stock split, the number of shares of that company increases, but the market cap remains the same. Existing shares split, but the underlying value remains the same. As the number of shares increases, price per share goes down. ALSO READ | Coal India share price zooms 6%, hits fresh 52-week high; here's why Prior to stock split record date, the stock generally rises due to increased demand and following the ex-split date the price declines in accordance with the split ratio and may drop even further if many investors choose to book profit, according to ICICI Direct.

Silver Touch overview Silver Touch is a fast-growing global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. The company harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help clients navigate the digital landscape and achieve sustainable success. With a strong presence across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, Silver Touch delivers innovative and scalable solutions to enterprises across both public and private sectors. On December 29, 2025, Silver Touch announced that the company was selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for the Indian Navy under the prestigious IPADSV2 initiative. This significant win further strengthens the company’s mission-critical defense portfolio and is expected to enhance multi-year revenue visibility and order book growth, Silver Touch said.

Under this mandate, Silver Touch will implement an integrated digital transformation platform for the Indian Navy, aimed at driving automation, operational efficiency, and secure digital governance. ALSO READ | Nifty Auto up 3x vs Nifty in last 4 years; analysts expect further upside Meanwhile, the recent mandates from the Airports Authority of India and the National Medical Commission reaffirms its position as a trusted technology partner for critical national infrastructure and governance projects, the company said. In July to September quarter (Q2FY26), Silver Touch registered 14.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue at ₹83.99 crore, driven by steady execution in domestic e-Governance projects and increased traction from overseas subsidiaries.