IT cos eye CY26 rebound as AI demand outweighs Q3 weakness: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal on IT sector: Seasonal furloughs and wage hikes are set to keep the December quarter muted for Seasonal furloughs and wage hikes are set to keep the December quarter muted for Indian IT companies , but markets are likely to look through near-term noise and focus instead on early signals from CY26 client budgets and the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) spending cycle, according to a Motilal Oswal report ahead of Q3FY26 results.

After a modest recovery in Q2 on low expectations, Motilal Oswal expects December quarter (Q3) to revert to typical seasonal softness, with furloughs weighing on growth across large IT services firms. However, the brokerage believes investor attention will increasingly shift toward commentary on demand visibility, deal pipelines and client budgeting trends for calendar year 2026.

Growth to stay subdued in Q3 Motilal Oswal expects large-cap IT companies to post sequential constant-currency (cc) revenue growth of just 0.3 per cent to 2.3 per cent in Q3FY26, while mid-caps are seen outperforming, with growth ranging from a decline of 2.5 per cent to an increase of 3.5 per cent. On an aggregate basis, revenue across the brokerage’s coverage universe is estimated to rise 7.7 per cent year-on-year, with Ebit and PAT growth of 7.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, in rupee terms. The demand environment remains cautious amid macro uncertainty, tariff-related risks and a transition toward a new technology cycle. Motilal Oswal notes that clients are still hesitant to commit incremental spending to large transformation programmes, keeping demand “steady at best” until planning cycles reset and budgets firm up around January 2026.

Vertical trends mixed Sector-wise, BFSI is expected to remain relatively resilient despite furlough-related disruptions. Hi-Tech demand is likely to stay flat, as several large deals remain in transition. Travel and transportation should benefit from ongoing deal ramp-ups, while manufacturing presents a mixed picture, auto-related spending is under pressure, though core industrials remain steady. Engineering R&D services are expected to stay stable in Q3, with recovery skewed toward the March quarter. At the company level, Motilal Oswal expects Infosys and TCS to post modest growth of 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q cc, respectively, reflecting seasonal headwinds. HCLTech is projected to outperform large-cap peers with around 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q cc growth, aided by seasonality in its software business. Wipro is seen delivering about 1.5 per cent growth, supported by inorganic contributions from Harman. Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree are expected to post around 0.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent growth, respectively, the latter aided by large-deal ramp-ups.

AI cycle key to CY26 outlook Looking beyond Q3, Motilal Oswal believes enterprises are gradually moving from AI pilots to more scaled deployments, which should support deal pipeline stability and improve total contract values over time. IT companies are also stepping up investments in AI-led capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships, positioning themselves for the next phase of demand. The brokerage expects AI services demand to meaningfully improve from mid-2026, as hardware-led AI capex moderates and spending shifts toward software, platforms and services. CY26 is seen as the bottom of the growth cycle, setting the stage for a stronger acceleration in the following years.