Tembo Global hits 5% upper band as arm gets defence manufacturing licence

Tembo Global Industries shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹607.75 per share. The stock was in demand after the company arm Tembo Classic Engineering, received a defence manufacturing licence from the Government of Maharashtra.

At 11:37 AM, Tembo Global‘s share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹607.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 85,602.14. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹2,54,643.93 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹905 and a 52-week low at ₹386.

“Tembo Classic Engineering Private Limited (formerly known as Tembo Defence Products Private Limited), a subsidiary of Tembo Global Industries Limited (NSE: TEMBO), a leading industrial manufacturing and engineering company, has successfully received the Defence Manufacturing Licence from the Government of Maharashtra, marking a critical milestone in its foray into India’s defence manufacturing sector,” the filing read.

The licence follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos with the Government of Maharashtra for setting up a small arms manufacturing facility in collaboration with MIDC, Mumbai. The proposed facility will support India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives while contributing to employment generation, technology advancement, and the strengthening of the domestic defence ecosystem. “The receipt of the Defence Manufacturing Licence is a major milestone for Tembo Classic Engineering Private Limited and a strong validation of our capabilities and long-term vision in the defence sector. This approval enables us to move decisively towards establishing a world-class small arms manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. We remain committed to contributing to India’s defence self-reliance while upholding the highest standards of quality, compliance, and innovation. We sincerely thank the Government of Maharashtra and MIDC for their continued support,” said Sanjay J. Patel, managing director, Tembo Global Industries.