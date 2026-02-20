Sebi clears 4 public offer proposals; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 88% on Day 1

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued final observations on the draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) of four companies during the week, clearing them to launch initial public offerings (IPO). The firms include Integris Medtech, a medical technology platform, and Anjali Labtech, a lab-grown diamond producer.

Omnitech’s public issue to open on Feb 25

Omnitech Engineering will open its ₹583 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on February 25 and conclude on February 27, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 24. The issue is priced in a band of ₹216-227 per share, valuing the precision engineering components maker at around ₹2,800 crore. The issue will be the seventh mainboard IPO to hit the market this month. In comparison, only three mainboard IPOs were launched in January, underscoring the recent pickup in primary market activity.