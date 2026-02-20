Sebi clears 4 public offer proposals; Gaudium IVF IPO booked 88% on Day 1

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:26 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued final observations on the draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) of four companies during the week, clearing them to launch initial public offerings (IPO). The firms include Integris Medtech, a medical technology platform, and Anjali Labtech, a lab-grown diamond producer.
Omnitech’s public issue to open on Feb 25
Omnitech Engineering will open its ₹583 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on February 25 and conclude on February 27, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on February 24. The issue is priced in a band of ₹216-227 per share, valuing the precision engineering components maker at around ₹2,800 crore. The issue will be the seventh mainboard IPO to hit the market this month. In comparison, only three mainboard IPOs were launched in January, underscoring the recent pickup in primary market activity.
Gaudium IVF IPO booked 88% on Day 1
The initial public offering of Gaudium IVF & Women Health was subscribed 88 per cent on Friday, the first day of bidding. The company, which provides in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and women’s healthcare services, is seeking to raise₹90 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO is priced in a band of ₹75-79 per share, valuing the company at about ₹575 crore at the upper end of the price band.
Abakkus MF to launch smallcap fund next week
Abakkus Mutual Fund (MF) on Friday announced the launch of its second equity scheme — Abakkus Smallcap Fund — with the new fund offer set to open on February 26. The fund house said the timing of the launch is opportune, citing potentially attractive entry valuations in smallcap equities and the availability of structural growth opportunities in the segment.