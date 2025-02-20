SJVN share price advances 3% as ex-dividend date looms; details here

SVJN share price: Shares of state power generation company SJVN were buzzing in trade on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in an otherwise weak market. SJVN shares advanced 3.07 per cent to a day's high of Rs 92.75 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intraday deals.

The northward move in the company's share price came ahead of its record date for the interim dividend announced for its shareholders. SJVN, in a regulatory filing, had informed the exchanges that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date for Friday, February 21, 2025, to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action.

SJVN shares are slated to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, February 21, 2025. At the current market price, SJVN's dividend yield stands at 1.95 per cent.

SJVN is a hydroelectric power generation company and has the largest operational hydroelectric power generation facility in India based on installed capacity, with an aggregate generation capacity of 1,912 MW. It is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh and operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power.

As of February 20, SJVN enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 36,295.59 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 100 index.

SJVN shares have dropped nearly 25 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced around 3 per cent in the same period.

Also Read

SJVN shares reached their 52-week high of Rs 159.65 per share on the NSE on July 26, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 86.25 per share on February 12, 2024. The company's shares were quoted at their all-time high of Rs 170.45 per share on February 5, 2024.

At 12:57 PM on Thursday, SJVN shares were trading at Rs 92.72 apiece, up 3.05 per cent from the previous close of Rs 95.70 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 5.51 million equity shares of SJVN, estimated to be worth around Rs 50.72 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.