SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?

Yes BankCurrent Price: ₹22.10 Likely Target: ₹26.50 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹21.05; ₹20.55 Resistance: ₹23.30; ₹25.10 Yes Bank stock seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart, with shorter-term moving averages quoting above the long-term averages. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹20.55, with the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) at ₹21.05 likely to act as an immediate support.
Voltamp TransformersCurrent Price: ₹7,198 Likely Target: ₹6,070 Downside Risk: 15.7% Support: ₹6,800; ₹6,500; ₹6,300 Resistance: ₹7,460 The near-term bias for Voltamp Transformers share is likely to be tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹7,460 levels. On the downside, the stock is seen seeking support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale around ₹6,800 levels; below which a slide towards ₹6,070 seems likely. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹6,500 and ₹6,300 levels.
Sky Gold and DiamondsCurrent Price: ₹283 Likely Target: ₹218 Downside Risk: 23% Support: ₹252; ₹241 Resistance: ₹301; ₹315; ₹332 Sky Gold and Diamonds stock is seen struggling below the long-term - 100- and 200-DMAs post the breakdown in mid-June. The near-term bias is likely to remain subdued below ₹301 levels; while long-term averages stand at ₹315 and ₹332 levels, respectively.
Blue Jet HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹668 Likely Target: ₹563 Downside Risk: 15.7% Support: ₹610 Resistance: ₹698; ₹728; ₹758 Blue Jet Healthcare stock witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart towards the end of September, with the 50-DMA falling below the 200-DMA. The short-term bias at the counter is likely to be negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹698; above which the 50- and 200-DMA hurdles stand at ₹728 and ₹758, respectively.
Eimco Elecon (India)Current Price: ₹1,800 Likely Target: ₹1,450 Downside Risk: 19.4% Support: ₹1,744; ₹1,670 Resistance: ₹1,987; ₹2,114 Eimco Elecon share price is seen testing support around the super trend line on the weekly scale at ₹1,744 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹1,450 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,670 levels.
