Dhanlaxmi Bank share price rises 6% after posting Q2 update; details
In Q2, total business stood at ₹30,147 crore, as compared to ₹25,650 crore a year agoSI Reporter Mumbai
Dhanlaxmi Bank shares jumped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹26.94 per share. At 9:35 AM, Dhanlaxmi Bank’s share price was trading 3.79 per cent higher at ₹26.31 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 81,199.34.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,038.45 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹36.53 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹22.01 per share.
Why did Dhanlaxmi Bank shares rise in trade?
The demand on the counter came after the company announced its September quarter (Q2FY26) business update. In Q2, total business stood at ₹30,147 crore, as compared to ₹25,650 crore a year ago. The company’s total deposits stood at ₹17,103 crore, as against ₹14,632 crore a year ago.
The current account savings accounts (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹4,937 crore, as against ₹4,633 crore a year ago. The bank’s gross advances stood at ₹13,044 crore, as compared to ₹11,018 crore a year ago. Gold loans in Q2 stood at ₹4447 crore, as compared to ₹3,373 crore a year ago.
In Q1, the private bank reported a profit of ₹12.18 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as against ₹8 crore loss recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹407 crore, marking a 20 per cent surge from ₹338 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Dhanlaxmi Bank's net profit margin for the quarter stood at 2.99 per cent.
On the asset quality front, the banking firm reported a healthy trend. Dhanlaxmi Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined from 4.04 per cent in Q1FY25 to 3.22 per cent in the quarter under review. Net NPA also declined to 1.13 per cent during the first quarter of FY26, as against 1.26 per cent recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The private bank was incorporated on November 16, 1927, by a Group of Enterprising Entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a scheduled commercial bank in 1977. In 1962, Dhanlaxmi Bank acquired three banks, namely Lakshmi Prasad Bank, Radhakrishna Bank and Parli Bank. The lender further expanded its network throughout Kerala state and then in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 1978. With this, Dhanlaxmi Bank's operations covered the entire southern region apart from its strong presence in Kerala.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices