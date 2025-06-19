Home / Markets / News / Small-cap lender soars 11%, posts steepest gain in 16 months; here's why

Small-cap lender soars 11%, posts steepest gain in 16 months; here's why

ESAF Small Finance shares rose 11 per cent after its board approved the sale of non-performing and written-off loans to ARCs

trading
trading
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of ESAF Small Finance surged over 11 per cent on Thursday after its board approved the sale of ₹735 crore worth of non-performing and written-off loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).
 
The small finance bank's stock rose as much as 11.4 per cent during the day to ₹34 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 7, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 8.9 per cent higher at ₹33.2 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a seven-day losing streak, having fallen over 11 per cent until Wednesday's session, from their recent peak of ₹33 apiece, touched earlier this month. The counter has fallen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ESAF Small Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,691.12 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

ESAF Bank to sell ₹735 crore in NPAs

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the lender said that its board has approved the sale of ₹735 crore worth of non-performing and written-off loans to ARCs. 
 
Of the ₹735 crore, ₹362.43 crore are non-performing loans, while ₹372.75 crore are technically written-off loans. The bank said it is carrying an overall provision of 90.15 per cent against these assets, it said in the statement. 
 
Previously, ARC acquired Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s non-performing microfinance portfolio of ₹365.5 crore for ₹34.26 crore, translating into a recovery of just 9.39 per cent, or a haircut of over 90 per cent for the lender.
 
Major banks and microfinance-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have reported a sharp rise in delinquencies in this segment. As a result, several lenders have started selling off their stressed loan portfolios to asset reconstruction companies. 

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q4 results

ESAF Small Finance Bank reported a net loss of ₹183.19 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared with a net profit of ₹43.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total operating income declined by 10.83 per cent to ₹893.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter, from ₹1,002.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

About ESAF SFB

The Bank received a license to carry on business as an SFB from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 18 2016, and commenced its banking operations from 10 March 2017. As per RBI approval, the bank became a Schedule Bank effective from November 12 2018, which was included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. 
 
The Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India, which provides micro retail and corporate banking, para banking activities such as debit card third-party financial product distribution, in addition to Treasury and permitted Foreign Exchange Business.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs muted amid geopolitical risks; banks, IT decline

Premium

Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support

Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Asian stocks slip, gold gains with yen as Middle East conflict rages

Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsESAF Small Finance BankIndian lendersmicro financeMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story