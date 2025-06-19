Shares of the company snapped a seven-day losing streak, having fallen over 11 per cent until Wednesday's session, from their recent peak of ₹33 apiece, touched earlier this month. The counter has fallen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ESAF Small Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,691.12 crore.

ESAF Bank to sell ₹735 crore in NPAs

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the lender said that its board has approved the sale of ₹735 crore worth of non-performing and written-off loans to ARCs.

Of the ₹735 crore, ₹362.43 crore are non-performing loans, while ₹372.75 crore are technically written-off loans. The bank said it is carrying an overall provision of 90.15 per cent against these assets, it said in the statement.

Previously, ARC acquired Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s non-performing microfinance portfolio of ₹365.5 crore for ₹34.26 crore, translating into a recovery of just 9.39 per cent, or a haircut of over 90 per cent for the lender.