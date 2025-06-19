Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patil Automation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Patil Automation is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, June 19, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patil Automation, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, received a solid response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 94 times.
Investors bid for 391.46 million equity shares, which was 94.33 times the public issue size of 4.14 million shares, through 77,984 applications.
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Purva Sharegistry India, the designated registrar for the Patil Automation IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:
Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on NSE:
The unlisted shares of Patil Automation were trading at ₹142 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹22 or 18.3 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹120 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Patil Automation IPO details
The Pune-based company aims to raise ₹69.6 crore through a public issue of 5.8 million equity shares at a price band of ₹114-120 per share. Shares of Patil Automation are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23.
Seren Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to set up its new manufacturing facility and repay debt. The remaining funds will be kept aside for general corporate purposes.
About Patil Automation
Incorporated in 2015, Patil Automation specialises in offering solutions for welding and line automation. The company has five facilities across India, with two located in Pune. The company offers a wide range of automation services, including welding lines, assembly lines, automated handling, gantries, production and specialised testing machines.
