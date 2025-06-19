Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors bid for 391.46 million equity shares, which was 94.33 times the public issue size of 4.14 million shares, through 77,984 applications.

Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry:

Patil Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Patil Automation were trading at ₹142 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹22 or 18.3 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹120 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Patil Automation IPO details

The Pune-based company aims to raise ₹69.6 crore through a public issue of 5.8 million equity shares at a price band of ₹114-120 per share. Shares of Patil Automation are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23.