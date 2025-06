Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patil Automation IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Patil Automation is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, June 19, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Patil Automation is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, June 19, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patil Automation, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, received a solid response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 94 times.

Investors bid for 391.46 million equity shares, which was 94.33 times the public issue size of 4.14 million shares, through 77,984 applications.

After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Purva Sharegistry India, the designated registrar for the Patil Automation IPO . Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:

Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check Patil Automation IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query Patil Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Patil Automation were trading at ₹142 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹22 or 18.3 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹120 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Patil Automation IPO details The Pune-based company aims to raise ₹69.6 crore through a public issue of 5.8 million equity shares at a price band of ₹114-120 per share. Shares of Patil Automation are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, June 23.