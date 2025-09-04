Smallcap hospital stock zooms 128% in 6 months. Do you own?

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services share price today

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services hit a new high of Rs 788, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of this smallcap hospital company was quoting higher for the fourth straight day, surging 13 per cent during the period.

In the past six months, Yatharth Hospital, one of North India’s leading healthcare providers, has zoomed 128 per cent, as compared to 11 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What's driving Yatharth Hospital?

Yatharth Hospital has been included as a constituent of the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective from August 26, 2025. The MSCI India Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Indian equity market. The MSCI indices are widely tracked by international institutional investors, and this addition is set to enhance the Yatharth Hospital’s visibility amongst global investors, the company had said in a press release.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, Yatharth‘s new hospitals in New Delhi and Faridabad with a combined capacity of ~700 beds will further accelerate growth from September quarter (Q2FY26) onwards. The New Delhi Facility was inaugurated in mid July 2025, and the Faridabad facility was inaugurated in August 2025. Both the facilities are being equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including robotic surgery, equipment and state-of-the-art diagnostic infrastructure, the company said. ALSO READ: QSR stocks rally: Domino's, KFC parent firms soar up to 7% on GST relief During the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), the company achieved revenue of ₹257.8 crore reflecting a 22 per cent year-on-year and 11 per cent quarter-over-quarter growth. This performance was driven by higher occupancy rates as well as improvement in the average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) supported by strategic focus on super speciality services and operational excellence. During the quarter, the company successfully resolved the Jhansi-Orchha land issue, removing a key operational hurdle and paving the way for future development.

Yatharth Hospital Future Outlook Yatharth Hospital is on course to surpass its target of 3,000 beds by FY28, driven by a strategic capacity expansion focused on strengthening its footprint in the high growth Delhi-NCR region. Capex of ₹1,500 crore has been earmarked for expansion, funded through internal accruals and strategic debt. Yatharth’s strategic location in underserved NCR regions ensures steady volume improvement, enhancing its dominance in advanced tertiary care, Choice Equity Broking said. The brokerage firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on stock with a target price of ₹850 per share. Analysts expect growth to be driven by higher ARPOB, improved occupancy levels (aiming for 70 per cent across existing facilities), strategic acquisitions and a sustained revenue increase trajectory of 30 per cent plus. Additionally, an increasing share of super-specialty services is anticipated to enhance their contribution to Yatharth’s overall revenue.