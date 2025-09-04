Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / QSR stocks rally: Domino's, KFC parent firms soar up to 7% on GST relief

QSR stocks rally: Domino's, KFC parent firms soar up to 7% on GST relief

Jubilant FoodWorks' stock rose 4.6 per cent, while Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India rose 4.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively

Domino's recipe for dominance

Jubilant FoodWorks' stock rallied as much as 4.6 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian quick commerce companies were trading higher on Thursday after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council slashed the indirect tax on bread and paneer-based items to nil.  
 
Jubilant FoodWorks' stock rallied as much as 4.6  per cent, while shares of Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India rose 4.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively. 
 
As of 12:50 PM, Jubilant FoodWorks was up 3.5 per cent, while Devyani International and Sapphire Foods were trading higher by 2.6 per cent and 1 per cent, compared to a 0.41 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50 index  
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

