Smallcap infra stock under ₹500 jumps 4%; here's what drove the rise

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with RBL Bank emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for contract worth ₹1,503.63 crore

Dilip Buildcon
SI Reporter New Delhi
Aug 04 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon share price today: Shares of infrastructure firm, Dilip Buildcon, experienced a rise of over 4 per cent on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intraday high of ₹468.30.

At 2:20 PM, shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading at ₹471.25, up by 2.89 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 81,034.45 level, up by 434 points or 0.54 per cent. The shares are currently down by 24 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹588.40, while the 52-week low stands at ₹363.45.   Meanwhile, RBL shares were up by 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹265.25.

Why Dilip Buildcon shares were buzzing in trade today?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with RBL Bank emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram metro rail construction contract. The project covers the construction of a 26.65-km elevated viaduct with 14 stations and a 1.85 km spur. The project completion time is set for 30 months.

The contract includes the "construction of viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (Inclusive) from chainage 381 m to 12603 m, spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km) and ramp to Depot at Sector 33, underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk excluding PEB and Architectural finishing works of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 Km) and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 Km) with total 27 stations," the regulatory filing read.

It is worth mentioning that just a few months back, the company had received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a ₹1,341 crore project from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Dilip Buildcon Q1FY26 earnings

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹271 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a rise of over 93 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹140 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous quarter. However, on a sequential basis, the company witnessed a decline of 1.8 per cent in PAT. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,620 crore, down by 16 per cent from ₹3,134 crore recorded in the first quarter of the last financial year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) advanced 4.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.85 per cent in Q1FY26. The figure stood at 15.25 per cent during the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Dilip Buildcon's net order book as on June 30, 2025, stands at ₹13,695 crore.

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

