Smallcap infra stock under ₹500 jumps 4%; here's what drove the rise

Dilip Buildcon share price today: Shares of infrastructure firm, Dilip Buildcon, experienced a rise of over 4 per cent on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intraday high of ₹468.30.
At 2:20 PM, shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading at ₹471.25, up by 2.89 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 81,034.45 level, up by 434 points or 0.54 per cent. The shares are currently down by 24 per cent from their 52-week high of ₹588.40, while the 52-week low stands at ₹363.45. Meanwhile, RBL shares were up by 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹265.25.
Why Dilip Buildcon shares were buzzing in trade today?
The buying interest on the counter came after the company announced that its joint venture (JV) with RBL Bank emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram metro rail construction contract. The project covers the construction of a 26.65-km elevated viaduct with 14 stations and a 1.85 km spur. The project completion time is set for 30 months.
The contract includes the "construction of viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (Inclusive) from chainage 381 m to 12603 m, spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km) and ramp to Depot at Sector 33, underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk excluding PEB and Architectural finishing works of Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 Km) and Spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 Km) with total 27 stations," the regulatory filing read.
It is worth mentioning that just a few months back, the company had received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a ₹1,341 crore project from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.
Dilip Buildcon Q1FY26 earnings
The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹271 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a rise of over 93 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹140 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous quarter. However, on a sequential basis, the company witnessed a decline of 1.8 per cent in PAT. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,620 crore, down by 16 per cent from ₹3,134 crore recorded in the first quarter of the last financial year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) advanced 4.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.85 per cent in Q1FY26. The figure stood at 15.25 per cent during the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Dilip Buildcon's net order book as on June 30, 2025, stands at ₹13,695 crore.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app